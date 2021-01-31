Zacks: Analysts Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post sales of $52.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $53.20 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $201.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $203.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $203.55 million, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of GABC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.83. 86,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,223. The company has a market cap of $896.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

