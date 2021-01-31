comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to announce sales of $89.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.30 million. comScore reported sales of $95.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $355.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.40 million to $356.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $362.38 million, with estimates ranging from $358.86 million to $365.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $87.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ SCOR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of comScore by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in comScore by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

