Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $17.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Primo Water by 646.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Primo Water by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.45. 3,010,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,485. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.