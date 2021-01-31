Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target at $110.60

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,726. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AeroVironment by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in AeroVironment by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

