Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Drops By 55.9%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NPV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,400. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.