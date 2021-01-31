Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JETMF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 174,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.60.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

