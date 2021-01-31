Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
JETMF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 174,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.60.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
