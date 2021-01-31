KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the December 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KDDIY stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 137,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.11. KDDI has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). KDDI had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KDDI in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

