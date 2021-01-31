EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, EOSDT has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $35,546.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00134450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00276799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039054 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT's genesis date was May 31st, 2019. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

