Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Cap Reaches $94,151.57

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $94,151.57 and $66,645.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00134450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00276799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039054 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

