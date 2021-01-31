BLink (BLINK) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Exchanges

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. BLink has a market cap of $1.77 million and $65,100.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BLink has traded 36% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.99 or 0.00906484 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.25 or 0.04422719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00021035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00030410 BTC.

BLink (BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

