DEX Price Hits $0.0368 on Top Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. DEX has a market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $154,379.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEX has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.99 or 0.00906484 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.25 or 0.04422719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00021035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00030410 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

