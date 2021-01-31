Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.43. 678,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,318. Silgan has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

