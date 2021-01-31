Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.23 ($10.86).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) stock traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, hitting €8.36 ($9.83). 21,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €13.16 ($15.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.87.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

