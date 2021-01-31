Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $218.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.39 million to $220.84 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $243.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $894.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $891.53 million to $896.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $921.64 million, with estimates ranging from $897.90 million to $939.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

