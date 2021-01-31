Analysts Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Price Target at $107.33

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.33.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RS stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.08. 565,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,716. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

