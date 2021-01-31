Patron (PAT) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Patron has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $812,452.06 and approximately $5,065.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00907589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.66 or 0.04466438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020810 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00030403 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.