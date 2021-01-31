RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. RAMP has a market capitalization of $46.03 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133814 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00272474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039798 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,826,423 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

