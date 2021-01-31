$2.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. Dollar General posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $11.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.61. 4,483,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,481. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.14 and its 200-day moving average is $206.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

