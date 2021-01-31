WINk (WIN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.02 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. WINk has a market cap of $33.00 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015271 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

