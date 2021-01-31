Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,765,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,515. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

