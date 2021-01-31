Brokerages Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $6.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.03.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 89.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 61,423 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 111.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 829,757 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,310. Delek US has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.