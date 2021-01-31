GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GREE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of GREZF stock remained flat at $$4.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. GREE has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

