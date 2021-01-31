Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Short Interest Update

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Freestone Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

Freestone Resources Company Profile

Freestone Resources, Inc, an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production.

