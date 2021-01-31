Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Short Interest Update

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FSNR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Freestone Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
Freestone Resources Company Profile
