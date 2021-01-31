Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GJNSY stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 180. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

