Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EVVTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EVVTY stock traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,929. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $109.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

