Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021


Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EVVTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EVVTY stock traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,929. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $109.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65.

About Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

