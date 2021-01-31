Cosmos Price Reaches $8.14 (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $8.14 or 0.00024565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $618.62 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,101.04 or 0.99933244 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00030939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 267,459,011 coins and its circulating supply is 209,674,408 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

