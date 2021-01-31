Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $177,258.97 and approximately $32,012.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00048714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00272060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00067657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00067253 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00040590 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.