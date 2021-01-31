Brokerages Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target at $47.64

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.93.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of APPS traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.21. 2,514,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,007. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

