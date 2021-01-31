Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.75. 1,396,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,351. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average is $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Incyte by 3.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Incyte by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Incyte by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Incyte by 17.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.