adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €268.72 ($316.14).

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

Shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) stock traded down €3.60 ($4.24) during trading on Friday, hitting €262.00 ($308.24). 779,175 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €288.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €272.02. adidas AG has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.