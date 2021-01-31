Analysts Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) PT at $62.63

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,118,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,587. General Mills has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

