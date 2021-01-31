LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives $13.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of LX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,602. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7,900.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

