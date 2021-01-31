Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives $9.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.60. 8,267,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,806. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

