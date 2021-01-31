GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives $3.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In other GreenSky news, CAO Angela M. Nagy acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,279.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis I. Kelly bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 184,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,848.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GreenSky by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GSKY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 839,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,977. The stock has a market cap of $900.13 million, a PE ratio of 98.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

