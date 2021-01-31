NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 149.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NIOBF remained flat at $$0.55 during midday trading on Friday. 226,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.78.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

