Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Increases By 152.4%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MONDY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. 3,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. Mondi has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

