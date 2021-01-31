GET Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $4.60 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. GET Protocol has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $43,292.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.00908904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.01 or 0.04489090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020752 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031159 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.