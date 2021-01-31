YFValue (YFV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One YFValue token can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00132691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00271696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00066848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00067256 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039708 BTC.

YFValue Token Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

YFValue Token Trading

YFValue can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

