Ether Zero Hits One Day Volume of $51,015.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Ether Zero has a market cap of $203,044.62 and approximately $51,015.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.35 or 0.03973792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00022423 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,467,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,438,035 tokens. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

