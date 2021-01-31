Zacks: Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Antares Pharma also reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.02 million, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

In other Antares Pharma news, CFO Fred M. Powell bought 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,425.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Antares Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 485,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $3,255,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 73,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,065 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 780.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 754,597 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

