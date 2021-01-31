Analysts Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. DHI Group reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 248,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.10.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

