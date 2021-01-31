Brokerages Expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to announce $146.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.74 million. Blucora posted sales of $149.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $746.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $745.53 million to $747.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $800.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $805.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

BCOR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 523,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,984. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $795.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Blucora by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 37,618 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Blucora by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blucora by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

