BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €48.02 ($56.50).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock traded down €1.42 ($1.67) during trading on Friday, reaching €39.78 ($46.80). The stock had a trading volume of 6,251,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas SA has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.07.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

