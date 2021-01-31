Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Up 153.7% in January

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, an increase of 153.7% from the December 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $856.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

