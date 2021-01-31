DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 155.6% in January

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KTF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 71,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,742. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,765,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,597 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 104,380 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 41.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58,381 shares during the period.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

