Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 992,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,994,000 after buying an additional 543,993 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 602,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 95,631 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MIC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

MIC stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 772,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,651. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Macquarie Infrastructure has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $45.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

