Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.51 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00006084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00053735 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,203,824 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

Archer DAO Governance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

