Sphere (SPHR) Price Up 27.6% This Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $1,671.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,097.02 or 0.99841135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00030646 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

