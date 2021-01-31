Sphere (SPHR) Trading Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $1,671.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sphere has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,097.02 or 0.99841135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00030646 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPHRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.