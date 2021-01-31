FlypMe Price Tops $0.0366 on Top Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $646,108.21 and $5,585.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.00916830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.88 or 0.04507827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031249 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FYPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.